Hailstorm, strong winds damage crops and houses in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Hailstorm coupled with strong winds destroyed property worth millions of rupees in the Far-West Province, on Sunday. The storm also blew away the roofs of houses, wreaked havoc on crops in the area.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Singh Deuba of the District Police Office, Doti, the hailstones coupled with gale destroyed crops, including fruits, cash crops among others this afternoon.

“It would take us at least a couple of days to estimate the loss,” SP Deuba added.

Nepal Electricity Authority Dhangadhi Office Chief Surendra Chaudhary said, “The strong wind also destroyed utility poles, wires and affected landline and mobile phone services in the area.”

Kanchanpur, Kailali and Doti districts are badly affected by the wind as falling trees have also obstructed vehicular movement in the area.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted storm coupled with rainfall with the weather remaining mostly cloudy in most places across the country till Tuesday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook