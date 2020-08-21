Low-key Haritalika Teej festvities amid Covid-19 pandemic

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Many Hindu women across several parts of the country are celebrating Haritalika Teej today. However, owing to partial or total lockdown in as many as 43 districts amid Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities have been toned-down this year.

Women usually dress in red clothes, observe fast, dance during the day and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva during the festival.

Usually on this day, various temples of Lord Shiva are thronged by devotees, including the Pashupatinath Temple of Kathmandu. Needless to say, Pashupatinath premises will not be coloured in red and green with women singing and dancing as they wait their turns to get blessings from Shiva, today.

Revellers are by and large confined to their homes in the view of the spread of COVID-19.

District administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have imposed a week-long prohibitory order from Thursday to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

Citizens have been urged to maintain physical distance and to avoid the places that witness crowds. Authorities have asked people to refrain from gathering at religious places as well in a bid to control the steady rise in number of infections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while extending his wishes for Teej, urged all to follow health experts’ advice and the government’s directives.

महामारीले सिर्जना गरेको सीमाभित्र रहेर तीज पर्व मनाउन र आआफ्नाे जीवन रक्षालाई उच्च महत्त्व दिन म सबैमा विशेष अनुराेध गर्दछु । तीजको हार्दिक शुभकामना ! — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 21, 2020

“Teej is being celebrated without much excitement and fanfare this year amid tough circumstances arising out of coronavirus pandemic. I request everyone to act according to the government issued health protocol and expert-advice,” PM Oli’s message read.

He further asked those celebrating to enjoy the festivities by adhering to the prescribed boundaries and to highly regard their lives.

