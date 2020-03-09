Health desk checked

Himalayan News Service

NEPALGUNJ: State Minister of Health and Population Nawaraj Rawat of the federal government monitored health desks set up by Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City in Banke on Sunday.

Nepalgunj has set up two health desks — one at Nepalgunj Airport and another at Jamunaha entry point on the border with India.

During the monitoring, the minister instructed health workers deployed not to compromise with the screening process. “I’m ready to extend any help to make sure that screening is conducted effectively,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook