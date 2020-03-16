Health desk on border with Sikkim

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Panchthar, March 15

A health desk has been established to check for symptoms of coronavirus at Chyangthapu of Yangbarak Rural Municipality, in Panchthar.

The health desk was established targeting people entering Nepal via Chibabhanjyang that borders with India’s Sikkim. The health desk was established with support from Yangbarak Rural Municipality.

Rural Municipality Health Section Chief Rabin Khatri said the desk was set up keeping in view the family gatherings, import and export of livestock and commodities via Chibabhanjyang.

According to Khatri, the health desk will make people aware of symptoms related to COVID-19, conduct health check up and send the infected for treatment to medical facilities.

Rural municipality Chair Lekhnath Ghimire said that the health desk was set up to keep special vigil at the border point after coronavirus cases increased in India.

The health desk will request people not to visit India, except for emergencies, and conduct health check-up of people.

Health workers will be deployed at the health desk from 8:00am to 7:00pm.

Health workers from Chyangthapu Health Post and Falaincha Community Health Unit have been mobilised to the recently established health desk, said Chief Administrative Officer Rohini Acharya.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

