Health desk set up at Lakeside

POKHARA: The Pokhara Sub-metropolitan City has established a health desk at Lakeside, Pokhara, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Mayor Manju Devi Gurung said that the health desk was established at Barahichowk of Lakeside for health alertness as Lakeside is the main tourism site.

Earlier, Pokhara Metropolitan City had already established a health desk at the Pokhara airport.

Director at the State Health Directorate, Binod Bindu Sharma, said a 80-bed isolation ward has been set up in Gandaki state to prevent COVID-19 infection and 12 committees have been formed for treatment preparation.

