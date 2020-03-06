Health desk set up at Nepalgunj airport

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, March 5

Coronavirus counseling and primary test desk has been established at Nepalgunj airport from today.

Chief at Civil Aviation Office Prem Nath Thakur said the test desk was established targeting passengers who flew to different parts of Karnali Province and Kathmandu, among other places. The desk was established in cooperation with the health office.

A staff at the help desk Surat Bohora said that as many as 500 people got their health checked up in the help desk today. Health workers have been deployed along with the necessary equipments including thermal gun at the desk. Passengers have to get their health checked up at the help desk.

Bohora said that no coronovirus virus-like symptoms were seen among passengers at the help desk.

Similarly, District Administration Office, Udayapur, has banned playing Holi in large gatherings. District Security meeting held yesterday took the decision keeping the fear of coronavirus outbreak in mind. Chief District Officer Dhurba Bahadur Khadka said a written directive was circulated to the authority concerned to postpone the pre-scheduled programme.

The local administration urged locals not to go to the gatherings, organise conferences and parties after the World Health Organisation has put the country at high risk of coronavirus. Nepal Government has been organising awareness programmes to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus.

CDO Khadka informed that an isolation ward had been established at Udayapur District Hospital.

