Health desk set up at Rupaidiha border

Nepalgunj, March 4

Banke’s Nepalgunj sub-metropolis has set up a health desk at the Jamunaha entry point in Rupaidiha to test people entering the country from India through the point for coronavirus.

According to the sub-metropolis’ health department Chief Ram Bahadur Chand, the health desk will check incoming people for fever and other flu-related symptoms. “Anyone sick and those who want to get themselves tested will be tested at the health desk,” said Chand, adding that two health workers have been assigned at the health desk now.

“If we are to test everyone entering through the entry point, it’s obvious that the existing infrastructure and manpower will be inadequate, so we’ve asked the Armed Police Force to help and coordinate if required,” said Chand.

Workers at the health desk are equipped with infrared thermometer that allows them to test the temperature of a person from a distance. Anyone with high temperature will be referred to hospital for necessary treatment.

