Health desk set up at Tatopani checkpoint

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Chautara, January 30

A health desk has been established at the northern border checkpoint of Tatopani to prevent possible outbreak of Novel Coronavirus infection, which has been fast spreading across China.

Sindhupalchowk Chief District Officer Goma Devi Chemjong informed that the creation of public awareness that followed the setting up of the health desk was carried out in coordination with Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality.

Arrangements have been made to provide health check-up at the desk and immediately refer the patients to Kathmandu hospital if detected with the symptoms of coronavirus, said District Public Health Officer Durga Dutta Chapagain.

Import of goods from China has been closed for the past one week due to Lhosar festival as well as road disruption in Tibet following heavy snowfall, said Information Officer at Tatopani Customs Office Keshab Wali.

According to the Immigration Office, Chinese doctors have been providing health examination service in Khasa region from the very beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus and also preventing people with minor fever from moving to Nepal.

The border checkpoint which was completely halted after the 2015 earthquakes had come into operation on 29 May 2019.

Despite having a daylong entry pass, the Chinese side has stopped Nepali workers from going beyond Khasa as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus infections have been reported in at least 16 countries.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

