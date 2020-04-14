Health desks lack surgical masks, IR thermometer in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: The health desks established in Bajura district lack surgical masks and infrared thermometers. The health workers have been found wearing cloth masks.

There are 21 health desks, 15 quarantine centres and two isolation wards in the district.

The health desk in Pilichaur, Jagannath Rural Municipality-1 had neither surgical masks nor the infrared thermometer, health worker Badri Bahadur Shahi said.

Likewise, the health desk established in Pipaldali and Pandusain of Budhinanda Municipality-1 also lacked masks and thermometer.

The health desk in Badhu, Himali Rural Municipality-7 has an infrared thermometer, however, there is lack of masks, according to auxiliary nursing mid-wife (ANM) Anita Kadayat. She said that the health workers at the desk were alternatively, using cloth masks.

Bajura District Health Office Chief Dayakrishna Panta said, due to lack of thermometers and other medical equipment, the health desks were limited to providing information on preventing coronavirus and taking records of people arriving in from India.

Bajura’s Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said the administration could not manage the health desks due to shortage of medical equipment.

