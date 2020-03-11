Health desks to be set up in Mustang

Pokhara, March 10

Health desks will be set up at four places in Mustang, the district that borders China in the north.

Amidst the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, a meeting of stakeholders jointly organised by District Administration Office and District Health Office of Mustang took a decision to this effect today.

As per the decision, health desks will be set up in Ghasa checkpost (that lies on the border between Myagdi and Mustang), Jomsom airport, Muktinath and Lhomanthang.

The manpower required for the health desks will be managed by security agencies, Annapurna Conservation Area Project and the local levels concerned. The DHO will manage the necessary items required.

Meanwhile, the meeting also formed a disaster rapid response team led by the chief district officer. The committee will make public its report every month.

Similarly, the meeting has also decided to set up isolation wards at the hospital in Jomsom and Thasang-based Lete Primary Health Centre for the treatment of possible suspected coronavirus cases.

A version of this article appears in print on March 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook