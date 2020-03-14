Health desks yet to be set up

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, March 13

Just five health desks have been established in Saptari district as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, despite the pledge of the health authority here about a week ago to set up 15 such desks at multiple places, including at major entry points along the border with India.

So far, health desks have been established at Rajbiraj Airport, Belhi Customs of Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality, Kushaha of Dakneshwori Municipality and Belhi and Ramnagar Kodarkatti of Balanbihul Rural Municipality of the district.

District Public Health Office acting Chief Duniyanlal Yadav said setting up health desks at the proposed places would be completed within three days from now.

According to local representatives, even the desks set up were not functioning effectively.

Stakeholders have expressed concerns at lukewarm response from the authority concerned to the coronavirus scare in the district. “As people are still crisscrossing the border freely, we’re already late to act effectively to prevent possible import of the virus,” said Civil Society Network Saptari Chairperson Sukharam Yadav.

Province 2 Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Shailendra Prasad Sah visited Rajbiraj-based Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital yesterday. Dissatisfied at the hospital’s preparations for treatment of any suspected coronavirus cases, Sah has directed the hospital administration to make necessary preparations at the earliest.

