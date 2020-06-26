Health facility in dilapidated state in Bhojpur

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Bhojpur, June 25

Service seekers have been compelled to receive health services from the dilapidated health post building at Nepaledanda of Shadananda Municipality, Bhojpur.

Health workers, who have been providing services from the dilapidated health post building, are afraid that the leakage inside the building will some day make it collapse.

Health workers said both service seekers and providers ought to be cautious inside the dilapidated health post building. They have been providing services from the building for the past five years as the contractor is yet to complete construction of the new building.

They said they could not offer all the services due to the lack of space.

“People even fear to fetch medicines from the building,” said Saugat Gautam, a local. Pregnant women have to be shifted to another place due to this reason.

Another local, Kabita Bhandari, said pregnant women were also facing problems because of the condition of the building.

Assistant Health Worker Meghraj Devkota said the locals and health workers had been facing problems due to lack of safety inside the health post building.

“We feel insecure while distributing medicines from the dilapidated building thinking that the building might collapse at any time,” he added.

Nagraj Construction, Bhojpur had been awarded the contract to complete construction works within 18 months by the Urban Development and Building Construction Office, Dhankuta, in 2016.

However, the construction company has not completed the building till date.

Locals said the construction company had started work, but it failed to gain momentum.

Health post In-charge Raj Narayan Mandal said the contractors did not come in contact and construction work had been delayed.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook