Health insurance programme catching on in Bhojpur

Bhojpur, March 6

The government health insurance programme is gaining popularity in Bhojpur of Province 1.

More and more people have been subscribing to the insurance policy, which entitles the insurer and upto four members of his/her family free health services to the tune of Rs 100,000.

As per official data, as many as 23,399 persons at nine local bodies have purchased the government health policy so far in the district.

According to Health Insurance Board Bhojpur Chief Ramesh Dahal, insurers in the first phase can receive free health facilities from district hospital, Arun Rural Municipality’s Pyauli, Shadanand Municipality’s Dingla and Hatuwagadhi RM’s Ghoretar primary health centres.

“In case insurers cannot be treated at the designated health facilities in the district, they, upon reference therefrom can receive those services from other hospitals as well,” said Dahal.

Locals, however, have demanded that the government upgrade local health facilities to end their plight of having to go out to receive health services under the insurance policy. “If the government upgrades the designated health facilities and other health facilities in the district, we won’t have to go elsewhere,” said an insurer Shanti Pradhan.

Another insurer Sanjiv Karki of Bhojpur Municipality lamented the plight of insurers of having to buy medicine out of their pocket. “It makes little sense that an insurer can get a free health services, but when it comes to getting medicines, they have to buy some of them out of their pocket,” he said.

Besides Bhojpur, the government insurance programme is also implemented in Sankhuwasabha, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu, Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa and Ilam districts of Province-1.

As per the policy, an insurer and up to four other members of his/her family can avail themselves of health services worth 100,000 rupees by paying Rs 3,500 per year.

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

