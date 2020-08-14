Private hospitals asked to allot 20pc beds for Covid-19 management

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Health Emergency Operation Center(HEOC) of the Ministry of Health and Population, today appealed private hospitals to allot 20pc of their beds for admission of coronavirus infected patients.

The Health Ministry issued the notice stating that management of beds in hospitals of densely populated cities, including Kathmandu valley, is becoming a tough task.

People testing positive for Covid-19 are currently being referred to a limited hospitals designated for treatment of the disease. However, in the wake of bed shortage in the designated health-care facilities, private hospitals have been urged to take in Covid-19 patients for treatment. “We request the private hospitals to admit the patients coming for treatment in coordination with the designated hospitals.”

The Ministry has also asked the private hospitals to take permission from the ministry and coordinate with Covid-19 designated hospitals before making referrals to any hospital in the valley.

There has been a steady rise in number of coronavirus infection cases in the valley as over 100 cases have been reported by the Health Ministry four days in a row.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally, with the increasing number of infections since the easing of lockdown, has surpassed the 25k mark with the detection of 594 cases today.

Health officials have constantly been reminding the public to stick to safety protocol stating that if the number of cases keep increasing as per current trend, it would be difficult for authorities to manage the resulting situation.

Meanwhile, authorities have expedited action against those flouting the recent round of regulations while introducing newer protocols to curb the spread of an already increasing number of infections.

