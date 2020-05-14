Health Ministry confirms seven new cases on Thursday, Covid-19 tally stands at 250

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday morning shared that seven additional cases of coronavirus-infection have been detected.

A 32-year-old male from Kathmandu and 6-year-old girl from Kapilvastu, 45-year-old male from Dhankaul Municipality of Sarlahi, 40-year-old male Janakpur Municipality and 20-year-old female Mithila Municipality, both of Dhanudha district, 16-year-old male from Jaleshwor Municipality and 35-year-old male from Balawa Municipality, both in Mahottari districts have tested positive for Covid-19.

All of them are in touch with health workers, according to the ministry.

With this, the nationwide tally Covid-19 stands at 250. As many as 83 cases were reported on Wednesday, the highest single day cases recorded so far.

