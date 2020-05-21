Health Ministry confirms three more cases on Thursday evening

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus-infection in addition to those reported earlier today.

A 32 year old male from Banke (Narainapur), a 42-year-old woman from Khajura and and a 19-year-old youth from Kapilvastu have been diagnosed with the disease.

All of them are reported to be in a normal health state.

