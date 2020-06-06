Health Ministry reports 323 new coronavirus cases taking total count to 3,235

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235.

Of the newly infected, 286 are males and 37 are females. In total, 3,003 males and 232 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

As of today, the infection has spread to 70 districts in the country. As many as 249 cases have been detected in 12 districts of Province 1; 1,077 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 90 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 73 cases have been reported in nine districts of Gandaki Province; 1,061 cases in 11 districts of Province 5; 579 cases in nine districts of Karnali Province; and 106 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

Thirty-two people have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 365, of which 299 are males while 66 are females.

Meanwhile, Nepal has recorded two more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 13.

