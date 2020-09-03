Health ministry urges people to refrain from unsafe activities

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Jageshwar Gautam urged the public to refrain from indulging in activities that could lead to further spread of an already increasing number of coronavirus infection cases. He reiterated on the importance of following safety protocols as set by the government by one and all in order to collectively manage the current crisis.
Speaking about the Machhindranath Jatra clash tooday, Dr Gautam said that the ministry respects the peoples’ affinity to their religions, cultures and traditions but it is equally important for the people to contribute to the government’s efforts in controlling the pandemic.
As of today, 731,852 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 6749 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
1228 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 42,877. Of the newly infected, 394 are females and 834 males.
As many as 917 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 24,207.
Currently, 12 districts have over 500 active cases, of which Kathmandu — the district with highest number of live infections — has over cases. Likewise, the districts with zero active cases are six. Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Taplejung and Mustang have no live infections.
On Tuesday, six more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 257
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, as such, is 18,413.
As of today, 42,877 infections cases have been reported while 24,207 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 257 fatalities have been confirmed.
