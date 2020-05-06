Health Ministry, WHO teams arrive in Nepalgunj; swab collection intensified

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: Technical teams from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) have arrived in Nepalgunj to assist in preventing the spread of Covid-19 as large number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recently detected in the area.

According to focal person of District Health Office Banke, Naresh Shrestha, the team reached the city on Tuesday and have started control measures against the infection.

Collection of swabs from various places has also increased intensively after 23 cases were found in Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City-8.

Shrestha informed that throat swab samples are being collected from areas such as Bhairav Tole, Sabjimandi in Rani Talau, Nau Tole, Pandan Mohalla, and shops around Tanga Station, since Tuesday evening.

The team from Health Ministry, WHO and Province 5 Ministry of Social Development is directly monitoring the campaign for swab collection and also monitoring Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital in Khajuri where active patients are receiving treatment.

There are 82 coronavirus cases in the country at present.

