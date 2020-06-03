Health personnel critically injured after being attacked in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: An on-duty health worker has been critically injured after he was attacked at a quarantine facility of Rajpur Municipality in the district, on Wednesday.

As many as 209 persons quarantined at Bairaiya mosque in the municipality — who had tested negative through the PCR method — were to be sent back home. However, the persons had to undergo RDT testing prior to leaving the quarantine as per prescribed protocol.

A dispute occurred as the persons refused to undergo the testing, critically injuring the health personnel.

The injured health personnel has been identified as the assistant co-ordinator, Khursed Aalam, who was pelted with stones too.

Furthermore, the locals too participated in the vandalism, also destroying five motorcycles of the on-duty health personnel.

The health workers complained that although such incidents in the district have been on the rise, concerned authorities have not taken any action against those guilty.

