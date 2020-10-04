Health services suspended in Kanchanpur-based Mahakali Hospital

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Mahakali Hospital in Kanchanpur has closed down all its services except for emergency for one day following the confirmation of Covid-19 in one of the patients on Sunday.

The infection was confirmed on the patient receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 1.

The health services have been suspended to sanitize the hospital and its premise, informed Dr Hari Kumar Shrestha, Acting Medical Superintendent at the hospital. However, the emergency services will remain open, he added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook