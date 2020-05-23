Health supplies reach COVID-19 affected areas in Jhapa

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRATNAGAR: Province 1 Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer has directed the concerned authorities at Jhapa-based Kachankawal quarantine facility to make all basic facilities available there.

As many as 216 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine. “Province 1 government is providing COVID-19 testing kits and have urged locals not to panic as we are working to normalise the situation,” said Gajmer.

Earlier, Gajmer visited the quarantine established at Laxmi Prasad Devkota Secondary School of Kachankawal with health-supplies.

Similarly, she provided a total of 160 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits,100 pieces of N-95 face masks, and 20 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health staffers, along with 100 bottled sanitisers and 500 facemasks to the locals, and 100 pieces of N-95 facemasks to media persons.

