Health workers asked not to stay on leave

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Nepalgunj, March 15

As part of efforts to prevent coronavirus spread, Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City has issued a directive to health workers and doctors asking them not to stay on leave.

The sub-metropolis, which has been conducting health check-up from its health desk at the border in Jamunaha as well as in Nepalgunj, has decided to add more health desks at various places and directed health workers not to stay on leave.

At an interaction on precaution against COVID-19 and plans to fight against it, Nepalgunj’s health section Chief Ram Bahadur Chand said they had decided to give only parturition and mourning leave.

The sub-metropolis is set to form a rapid response team and a disaster management team at the ward level. The committee and team will be formed within three days, said Chand.

The sub-metropolis is also planning to operate an awareness programme at every tole and community.

Meanwhile, a health desk has been set up at the border point of Bardiya that connects to India. Health desk has been set up at seven places of the four local levels in Bardiya, according to District Health Office Bardiya health Inspector Krishna Gopal Chaudhary.

Common cold cases are on the rise in Bardiya and people have started panicking. Health workers have advised people not to panic as common cold has spread due to change in weather.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook