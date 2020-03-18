Health workers in Bhojpur district directed not to go on leave

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bhojpur, March 17

Keeping in view the risk of COVID-19 spread, Bhojpur District Hospital today issued a directive to health workers and staffers of other health facilities in the district, asking them not to stay on leave, except for emergency situations.

The district hospital has accorded top priority to the possible outbreak of coronavirus and directed health workers and health officials of other health facilities not to take leave.

The hospital said it would arrange an isolation area and some beds to keep the infected and people suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

A quarantine has been set up to contain possible outbreak of the disease in the district.

The office of Tourism Information Centre at Taxar of Bhojpur Municipality will be used for quarantine purpose.

Bhojpur Chief District Officer Basantraj Puri said preparations were under way to put up to 10 people in quarantine.

Taxar airport in Bhojpur is preparing to set up a health desk in order to check the health of passengers to prevent a possible virus outbreak.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

