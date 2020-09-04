Health workers receive protective gear in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 3
Health workers at Nepal Family Planning Branch Saptari have received personal protective equipment from a non-government organisation.
At a programme organised in Rajbiraj-based Nepal Family Planning Association Branch today, Creation Nepal provided protective gear such as PPE dress, gloves, head caps, foot cover, face masks and goggles to health workers. Creation Nepal’s representative Bibekananda Mishra and Ajit Thakur handed over the donated equipment to NFPA central Vice-chairperson Ajit Kumar Mishra and Saptari branch manager Bidhya Kishor Singh.
NFPA Saptari Branch runs associate, community and mobile clinics at 12 different places in the district at present. “The assistance provided by the NGO has been a great encouragement for our staff, who are working for people’s service amid the prevalent health crisis,”
NFPA vice-chair Mishra said, extending his gratitude to the donor organisation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
