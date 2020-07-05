Heavily pregnant woman heli-rescued from Jomson to Pokhara

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday.

The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for further treatment following her labor pain, today.

According to Bikash BK, Chief of Jomson Civil Aviation Office, the woman was airlifted by Prabhu helicopter to Pokhara for delivery this afternoon.

Ever since the government imposed lockdown, Pokhara-Jomson flights have been cancelled though the office has been carrying out emergency rescue flights, also keeping in mind risk of floods and landslips, BK shared.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook