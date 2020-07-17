KATHMANDU: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the coming week that could result in floods and landslides.
A presser chaired by Chief Executive of NDRRMA, Anil Pokharel, along with the participants from Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Department of Mines and Geology, and Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, shared information that the country would face another week of floods and landslides starting from July 19 till 23.
Weather forecast in that period of time shows that most of the places will see light to moderate and heavy rainfall. This might lead to landslides in hilly region and floods in the plains.
The authority stated that the monsoon rains have already softened the hilly lands, making them more prone to landslide. Hence, the upcoming rains could cause more damage.
The NDRRMA forecasted that rivers all across the country will swell while Kankai, Koshi, Kamala, Bagmati, Narayani, Tinau, Rapti West, and their tributaries, and rivers flowing through Chure and Tarai region of Province1, 2 and Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 will see a notable amount of increase and may reach danger level.
Meanwhile, a considerable amount of rain in places such as Kaski and Lumle have been forecasted today. Rivers flowing through Lamjung, Syangja, Parbat and surrounding places, including Modi Khola, may witness flash floods.
NDRRMA, along with NGOs, INGOs, Red Cross, and private organisations, will be on standby case of the emergency.
It has also provided helpline numbers of National Emergency Operations Centre – 1149, and National Emergency Operating Centre (for information on flood and landslide forecast) – 1155 , which will be available round the clock.
The authority requests all the people to remain in high alert for the possible devastation that can be brought by heavy rains in coming days.
