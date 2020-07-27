Heavy rainfall forecast until July 31

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods and landslides, in major parts of the country for the next five days.

According to the special weather and flood bulletin issued today, the monsoon trough is currently over the southern part of Nepal and will remain there until Friday, July 31. This will bring wind, laden with water vapour, from the Arabian Sea into the country.

During this period, some places will get light to medium rainfall while most areas in Province 5, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudurpaschim Province, and Bagmati Province will receive heavy rainfall which may also induce floods and landslides.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, rivers flowing through mid-hilly regions of Province 5, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province will see a considerable increase in water level and may reach close to the warning level.

Other rivers such as Bhote Koshi, Bagmati River flowing through the mid-hilly region will also see a slight increase in water level.

The aforementioned rivers and rivulets may see flash floods while Tarai region faces risk of inundation, hence, people are requested to take precaution and pre-inform related stakeholders and authorities.

The department has provided contact number for more local information on weather (4113191), and toll-free number 1155 which will be in operation 24/7.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook