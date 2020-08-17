THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As the monsoon season is almost a month away from a ‘wrap-up’, weather today and in days to come are expected to be wet again.

Nepal witnessed the arrival of monsoon on June 13 this year and is believed to end sometime around September 23.

Currently, the monsoon trough lies to the south which is developing a strong wind composed of water vapour and is drifting towards our country from Gulf of Bangladesh.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has made a forecast that the weather would be generally cloudy throughout the country with light to moderate rain while thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Meanwhile, it hinted a probability of heavy rain in some places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and few places of Bagmati Province and Province 1.

Similarly, a forecast of heavy rain in few places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province has been made for Tuesday, while the same has been predicted in Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province for the day after tomorrow.

Nepalgunj faces the highest temperature today at 36-degree maximum and 27-degree minimum, while Dadeldhura has the lowest temperature at 25.2-degree max and 18.2 min. The temperature in Kathmandu is 29.6 max and 21.5 min today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook