Heavy snowfall disrupts life in hilly districts of Sudurpaschim

Baburam Shrestha

DADELDHURA: Heavy snowfall since Thursday has disrupted daily life in the hilly regions of Sudurpaschim Province.

Vehicular movement along Bhimdutta Highway that connects seven hilly districts of Sudurpaschim Province, including Dadeldhura, Darchula and Baitadi, has been halted following the accumulation of four feet of snow in Hagulte Lek along the highway.

Efforts to open the highway was delayed as the snow continued falling this morning, informed Raju Prasad Paudel, Chief District Officer (CDO), Dadeldhura.

Meanwhile, security personnel deployed from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force have been clearing the snow from the road with the help of bulldozers, CDO Paudel said.

Similarly, security personnel have also been engaged to clear the snow the has obstructed the road in Anarkholi of Dashrathchand Municipality in Baitadi district, CDO Paudel informed.

