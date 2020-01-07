Heavy snowfall in Sudurpaschim, Karnali Provinces

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Continuous snowfall since Thursday has disrupted the daily life in hilly and mountainous regions of Sudurpaschim and Karnali Provinces.

The heavy snowfall and increasing cold have forced some settlements in the higher regions to migrate to lower regions, informed Baagdal Malla, chairperson of Tajamaila Rural Municipality in Humla district.

Most of the schools have closed for winter following the extreme dip in temperature.

Similarly, snowfall has affected all nine local levels in Bajura, with some settlements from Swamikartik Rural Municipality, Pandugupha Rural Municipality and Budhinanda Municipality moving to the warmer regions.

Likewise, the number of patients with viral infections has increased in Humla, Mugu, Jumla and Kalikot districts of Karnali Province, informed local health institutions.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook