Help desk set up

DAMAULI: Tanahun’s Myagde Rural Municipality has brought into operation a help desk here from Wednesday.

Amidst the increasing coronavirus scare, the help desk is expected to spread awareness about the coronavirus epidemic.

Myagde Rural Municipality Chief Administrative Officer Hariraj Nagila inaugurated the help desk on Wednesday by rinsing his hands with soap.

The RM has made it mandatory for anyone entering the office to wash their hands with soap. Prior to this, Byas Municipality and Anbu Khaireni Rural Municipality had set up such help desks and started spreading awareness among the locals about coronavirus.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

