HETAUDA: Chief Minister of Province -3 Dormani Poudel has said the State would get a permanent name and capital in two days.

At a programme organized here Friday, CM Poudel shared that Hetauda would be declared as the permanent capital of the province within two days.

He said that the State government was working to develop Hetauda as an industrial area.

The State government was working to bring the Hetauda Industrial Estate and other industrial zones under the jurisdiction of State government.

