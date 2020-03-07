High alert against coronavirus in Dhangadi

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, March 6

Keeping in view of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Delhi, a high alert has been put in place at Dhangadi, Kailali.

At the initiative of Dhangadi sub-metropolis, three security bodies and Nepal Red Cross Society have set up a help desk at Trinagar Customs border point. According to Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wad, the help desk will stay open round the clock.

The help desk will conduct health check-up of the people entering Nepal from India. Those found ill will be sent to the health facility for treatment and an ambulance has been managed for patients.

A meeting of the Municipal Education Committee, Teachers’ Union, PABSON, N-PABSON and other stakeholders held at the office of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City decided to halt all internal examinations and shut down schools from Sunday until further notice within the vicinity of the sub-metropolis.

The sub-metropolis held meeting with government and non-government agencies to fight possible outbreak of coronavirus in the city. A help desk has been set up at Dhangadi airport.

Pamphlets with awareness messages on coronavirus have been distributed and health volunteers have been deployed in all communities and localities.

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

