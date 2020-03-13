High-level coordination committee discusses measures to fight COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to suspend on-arrival visa for foreigners entering the country through the immigration point of Tribhuvan International Airport after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The decision will come into effect from March 14, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

The foreign nationals who have already applied for and received visa to Nepal prior to the aforementioned date will have to present a health certificate issued maximum seven days before their arrival date at the immigration office of the entry point.

Likewise, foreign nationals who will have to travel to Nepal on urgent matters will have to apply for the Nepali visa from Nepali diplomatic missions in their respective countries or nearby areas with a health certificate issued maximum seven days before their arrival date to Nepal.

“In the beginning, the government had suspended the on-arrival visa to five countries, which is now extended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” government spokesperson Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying.

The meeting of the high-level coordination committee to control the outbreak of deadly COVID-19 held on Thursday made such decision. Earlier, the government had suspended issuance of on-arrival visa to the people from China, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Japan.

The high-level committee meeting held at Prime Minister’s Office discussed thoroughly Nepal’s preparedness to stay safe from the pandemic. High level of alertness will be maintained, Minister Khatiwada added. As India said only some border points will be open for movement, the government here will follow suit. The Home Ministry and Foreign Ministry have been assigned the responsibility for its implementation.

As part of preparedness measures, the meeting has decided to additionally set up quarantine zones and isolation wards and increase the supply of equipment and test kits for the virus amidst the World Health Organisation putting Nepal at high risk of the infection. “Such quarantine areas will be established away from dense human settlements as far as possible and the Ministry of Health will make necessary arrangements in this regard,” said Minister Khatiwada, adding that security forces could set up quarantine zones immediately if need be.

Similarly, health workers and representatives of Nepal Red Cross, Nepal Scouts and social institutions associated with medical sector would be put on standby. Educational institutions and their examinations would continue until infection is detected. It was also decided that public would be appealed to stay alert and reduce public events and gatherings, said Minister Khatiwada.

The meeting was chaired by the committee coordinator Ishwor Pokharel, also Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook