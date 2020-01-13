High speed internet distributed for the first time in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: High speed internet service through optical fiber has started in Bhojpur for the first time.

The internet through FTTH (Fiber to the Home) service is being provided by Kriti Net, Dharan to different places of the district including Bhojpur Bazaar, Kafle, Bokhim, Danwa, Tiwari Bhanjyang, Hile Bhanjyang, Shyamshila, and 10 other places from the Bhojpur centre, located in the headquarters.

According to Bishal Karki, chief of the authorised distributor Action Multipurpose, Bhojpur, the service will gradually be distributed to the remote areas as well. He added that more than 250 houses have already installed the internet service.

Moreover, the service provider has made available various packages for personal and corporate usage.

