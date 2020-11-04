Highest single-day Covid-19 deaths logged today; 30 fatalities take nationwide toll to 1,034

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported the highest single-day death toll from coronavirus infection.
The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing that as many as 30 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 1,034.
Prior to this, 26 deaths were reported on October 21 which held the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.
3,309 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases count to 182,923.
Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded at 47.5 million.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 1,000-mark which had taken the death tally to 1,004.
