Highlights: 213 new cases, 102 recoveries reported on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.
At present, there are 170,732 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 2,568 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 309 entries in the last 24 hours.
Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
213 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 209 males and 4 females were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 3448 indicating that the virus is far from contained.
A hundred and two persons –two females, 100 males — earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 467.
In summary, the country has witnessed 3448 cases of the coronavirus infection including 3212 males and 236 females while 467 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed till date.
