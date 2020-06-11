Highlights: 250 new cases, 187 recoveries reported on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 115,937 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 178,143 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.
At present, there are 162,013 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 3,738 persons are in isolation.
One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
250 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 230 males and 20 females were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 4,614 indicating that the virus is far from contained.
187 persons – eight females, 179 males — earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 861.
In summary, the country has witnessed 4,614 cases of the coronavirus infection including 4,285 males and 329 females while 861 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed till date.
