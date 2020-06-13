Highlights: 273 new cases, 36 recoveries, 2 deaths from COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 127,288 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 190,582 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 5,661 PCR and 2,530 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 150,549 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 4,404 persons are in isolation.

Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours.

273 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 5,335. Of the newly infected, 247 are males and 26 females. In total, 4,949 males and 386 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

In a sad turn of events, two more persons have succumbed to the respiratory infection. They were both detected with the contraction post demise.

Thirty-six persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 913 which includes 822 males and 91 females.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, cautioned people that gathering for protests puts them at a greater risk of transmission. Furthermore, he informed that the Ministry is planning to conduct 10,000 PCR tests on a daily basis till June 29. He also informed that in the districts where active number of cases from the infection surpasses 200, a complete lockdown could yet again be decreed to contain the transmission.

As of today, the country has witnessed 5,335 cases of the coronavirus infection including 4,949 males and 386 females while 913 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eighteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

