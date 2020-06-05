Highlights: 278 new cases, 43 recoveries, one death from COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 88,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132,966 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 4,232 PCR and 7,402 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 166,765 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 2,568 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 468 entries in the last 24 hours.
Five new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
278 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 267 males and 11 females were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 2,300 indicating that the virus is far from contained.
READ MORE: 278 cases confirmed on Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally reaches 2912
Forty-three persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 278 which includes 227 males and 61 females.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the nationwide death toll to 11.
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota informed that today the world was observing the World Environment Day, while also reminding people to maintain personal hygiene as well the cleanliness of the surrounding, to tackle the spread of coronavirus infection.
In summary, the country has witnessed 2917 cases of the coronavirus infection including 2717 males and 195 females while 333 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eleven COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
