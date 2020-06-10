Highlights: 279 new cases, 90 recoveries from coronavirus infection

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 110,744 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 172,880 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 4,414 PCR and 6,722 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 172,266 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 3,675 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 63,459 self-evaluated entries on people’s health status till today.
One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
279 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 257 males and 22 females were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 4,364.
READ MORE: 279 new coronavirus cases identified; total nationwide count stands at 4,364
Ninety persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 674 which includes 595 males and 79 females.
READ MORE: 90 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally hits 674
Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, asked the public to follow physical distancing protocol and to wear face masks as a precautionary measure against the respiratory infection in public places and while using public transportation, implicitly indicating that the government might be bracing to ease the lockdown restrictions.
As of today, the country has witnessed 4,364 cases of the coronavirus infection including 4,055 males and 309 females while 674 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, fifteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: Health Ministry identifies 279 new COVID-19 cases
