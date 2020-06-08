Highlights: 314 new cases, 21 recoveries, one death from coronavirus infection

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 4,766 PCR and 11,942 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 166,668 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 3,260 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 63,109 self-evaluation entries of people’s health status.

One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

314 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 294 males and 20 females were recorded on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762 indicating that there is much to do to contain the virus from spreading.

Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 488 which includes 419 males and 69 females.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the nationwide death toll to 14, the Ministry officially confirmed.

In summary, the country has witnessed 3,762 cases of the coronavirus infection including 3,506 males and 256 females while 488 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, fourteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

