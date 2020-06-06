Highlights: 323 new cases, 32 recoveries, 2 deaths from coronavirus infection

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 92,477 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 137,435 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 4,111 PCR and 5,570 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 168,031 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 2,857 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 395 entries in the last 24 hours.

One new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

323 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 286 males and 37 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 3,235 indicating that the virus is far from contained.

Thirty-two persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 365 which includes 299 males and 66 females.

In a sad turn of events, two more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the nationwide death toll to 13.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota informed that the Ministry is planning to add PCR machines in a bid to increase the testing in the country while also stating that community transmission has not yet begun in the country.

In summary, the country has witnessed 3,235 cases of the coronavirus infection including 3,003 males and 232 females while 365 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

