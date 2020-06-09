Highlights: 323 new cases, 96 recoveries, one death from coronavirus infection

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 106,331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166,158 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 5,353 PCR and 9,167 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 165,775 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 3,486 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 300 self-evaluated entries on people’s health status in the last 24 hours.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

323 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 292 males and 31 females were recorded on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 4,085 indicating that there is much to do to contain the virus from spreading.

Ninety-six persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 584 which includes 507 males and 77 females.

In a sad turn of events, one more person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection has passed away, taking the nationwide death-toll to 15, the Ministry officially confirmed.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, informed that any kind of vaccine or medication has not come out yet to cure or prevent the novel infection, appealing people to refrain from any misinformation.

In summary, the country has witnessed 4,085 cases of the coronavirus infection including 3,798 males and 287 females while 584 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, fifteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

