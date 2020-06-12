Highlights: 448 new cases, 16 recoveries, one death reported on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 121,862 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 188,052 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 5,925 PCR and 9,909 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 158,050 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 4,169 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 63,959 self-evaluated entries on people’s health status till today.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

448 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 424 males and 24 females were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 5,062.

Sixteen persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 877 which includes 786 males and 91 females.

In a sad turn of events one more person has succumbed to the respiratory infection, who has been detected for the contraction, post the demise.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, appealed to the public to follow physical distancing protocols as well as to take other prescribed precautionary measures as the nation is gradually proceeding into the new normal with the easing of the lockdown regulations.

As of today, the country has witnessed 5062 cases of the coronavirus infection including 4,709 males and 353 females while 877 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, sixteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

