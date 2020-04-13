Highlights: 5,691 lab tests conducted so far to detect COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 5,691 laboratory tests have been conducted so far in the country to detect COVID-19 infection in order to curb its spread. Out of this, 519 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota, in his regular media briefing, shared that of the aforementioned number, 4,432 tests were carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu and 411 of these were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 1,259 laboratory test of samples were conducted outside Kathmandu Valley; 108 of which was carried out in the last 24 hours.

The government has supplied 5,000 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits to each of the seven provinces and testing through this process has already begun in 52 districts. With this, a total of 5,291 samples have been tested through this method so far and as many as 10,982 samples have been tested in total including both RDT and laboratory (Polymerase Chain Reaction) methods.

As of today, there are 7,166 people in quarantine in various facilities across the country and 103 are under isolation. Of those, 94 people are outside Kathmandu while nine are isolated within.

The government-established helpline call-centres (1115/1133) have answered 2,504 queries regarding COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Likewise, 617 new entries have been made through the government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid.mohp.gov.np, taking the total number of entries to 15,687.

Thirteen new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours taking the total to 219. The contact tracing of these persons is underway, said Spokesperson Devkota.

To avoid any confusion regarding the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 and those visiting health facilities for reasons other than that, the government has approved the implementation of a directive which will distinguish the process and place for treatment of these various conditions.

The Ministry also informed that contact tracing is ongoing of the three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus yesterday in Birgunj of Parsa district. Tests, in that regard, have been completed on 28 persons. Also, the district has begun testing people through RDT.

Dr Devkota went on to inform that two new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed today. A 65-year-old woman in Kailali and a 19-year-old boy in Rautahat have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under treatment. This takes the total number of infection in the country to 14 with 13 active cases.

The media briefing concluded by Spokesperson Devkota appealing to the general public to take the lockdown seriously, this being the most important measure at present to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, which is on the rise in Nepal.

