Highlights from Health Ministry’s daily briefing on COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on Covid-19 response.

Aiming to scout the active cases of COVID-19 infection in the county, as of today, 67,066 tests — including 14,096 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52,970 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 991 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 19,734 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 136 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, seven are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 129 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 356 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 33,212.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 333. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 transmission have been identified today, all of which are from Parsa district, stated the Ministry.

READ ALSO: 17 new cases of COVID-19 identified taking national tally to 99

As of today, the country has witnessed 99 cases of coronavirus infection including 71 males and 28 females.

All of the patients are receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country. They are reported to be in normal health.

In another major development today, Health Ministry stated that three persons, who had earlier recovered from the coronavirus infection and were discharged, have again tested positive for the virus during their follow-up tests.

A 58-year-old male of Pepsicola-based Sun City apartment complex in Kathmandu has tested positive for coronavirus yet again. He had been discharged from Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital following his recovery on April 23. He has been re-admitted to the health facility for further treatment.

Likewise, a 19-year-old and another 44-year-old patient have been admitted to Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital after testing positive for the virus again during follow-up tests. They had been discharged from the health facility on April 26 after testing negative for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Three recovered COVID-19 patients test positive again

Furthermore, six patients undergoing treatment at the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital were discharged today after recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

READ ALSO: Six COVID-19 patients discharged on recovery

Dr Bikash Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that the government plans to make inclusive policies for midwives, lauding their contribution to the health sector.

VIDEO: Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19 response

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook