Highlights from Health Ministry’s daily briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on Covid-19 response.

Aiming to scout the active cases of COVID-19 infection in the county, as of today, 66,077 tests — including 13,850 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52,227 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 1,582 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 21,099 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 120 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, two of them are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 118 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 388 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 32,856.

Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 330. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Seven new cases of Covid-19 transmission have been identified today, which was confirmed this morning, stated the ministry.

READ ALSO: Seven more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepalgunj, Nepal’s tally hits 82 on Tuesday

As of today, the country has witnessed 82 cases of coronavirus infection including 61 males and 21 females while 16 persons have recovered from the disease.

Among those who reported full recovery, a youth who had been discharged a week ago, was again admitted to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 recovered patient admitted to Narayani Hospital a week after discharge

In one of today’s major developments, it was informed that since Monday, the Jumla-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) has begun PCR testing. With this addition, currently PCR testing is in operation at 18 health facilities across the country.

Sixty-six people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, nine in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, and 23 in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, appealed the public to refrain from excessive consumption of alcohol as it weakens immunity putting people at added risk of COVID-19 infection.

He added that World Hand Hygiene Day is being observed today.

VIDEO: Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19 response

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook