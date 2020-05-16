Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 92,440 tests — including 26,691 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 65,749 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 5,243 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 16,366 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 320 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 32 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 288 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 810 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 37,997.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 366. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

The Ministry informed that a 29-year-old woman, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had passed away while in the process of being admitted at Dhulikhel Hospital. She was having physical problems such as fever and problem in breathing. She had recently delivered a baby at Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH). Whether or not the woman died of COVID-19 contagion can only be confirmed after necessary details of the case are collected and her test results are out, informed the Ministry.

Two new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported at the regular media briefing today.

As of today, the country has witnessed 278 cases of coronavirus infection including 224 males and 54 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

Dr Bikash Devkota, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, shared that special directives have been fixed concerning the safety of health practitioners, as they work on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 infection, and as such they are at a greater risk of transmission. Their safety and welfare is a priority.

